Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes from PSG

PARIS: French international attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Rennes from Paris Saint-Germain, the player revealed via his Twitter account on Sunday.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle and Hull player thereby ends two miserable seasons at PSG where he featured in just 23 league games and played no competitive football last season. Rennes posted a video on their website announcing the arrival of a "new artist" which showed Ben Arfa dribbling around bewildered opponents set to the Jackson 5 hit ‘I Want You Back’.

The video pans out to a smiling Ben Arfa, who has won five Ligue 1 titles, wearing the Rennes number 18 shirt. "I’m on top form and I’ve done all the tests," Ben Arfa pointed out on Sunday.