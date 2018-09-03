Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PFA to take action against infant formula companies over violations

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced restarting its action against infant formula companies as the business adjustment period will end on September 20.

In this raged, the authority has prepared its action plan, which will take off without any discrimination against the violators, said PFA DG Usman while chairing a meeting here on Sunday. He said he has given a go-ahead for taking strict action besides reviewing the progress of PFA’s Technical Wing.

The PFA DG said PFA would not spare anyone found guilty of violating PFA rules after ending the deadline. He said manufacture companies of infant formula could not mention the word ‘milk’ or infant formula is a satisfactory substitute for human breast milk on the packing of their products, as per the orders of Supreme Court.

He added infant formula companies could not give free samples of their products to doctors in hospital for the marketing purpose, added that, medical centres will provide infant formula products to customers only on prescription/ recommendation of doctors.

He said PFA will remove stock of all companies from the market which will not bring a reform and failed to meet the PFA food regulations after September 20, 2018. Besides, PFA would take action against violators as per the law. He also directed Monitoring and Vigilance Wing to more vigilantly monitor the activities of infant formula companies’ employees in hospitals and markets.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its special drive on substandard manufacturing kulfi units on Sunday, marking the second day by sealing 24 food businesses and penalising 51 food business operators for violating the provincial food law. On the directions of Punjab Food Authority director general Usman, food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) visited kulfi production units from Lahore to Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur to Rawalpindi. Muhammad Usman said as many as 188 production houses were inspected on the second day of the drive in Punjab. He said PFA inspected 57 kulfi production units in Lahore region. Ten units were sealed, 15 penalised and 25 served with warning notices. In Rawalpindi Region, PFA sealed four kulfa production units, 16 FBOs were penalized and served notices for improvement on 26 units. As well as, food safety teams charged 20 food business operators with heavy fine tickets in south region, and served notices on 32 outlets and sealed 10 production units.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time