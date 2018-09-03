Mon September 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Three terror suspects arrested in Multan

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Multan, arrested three suspected terrorists of disbanded Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and seized four hand grenades, a 30-bore pistol and literature from their possession.

The terror suspects, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Usman Zia and Hasnain Movia, were planning to attack vital installations/law enforcement agencies’ offices on September 6 in Multan. Upon being informed, a CTD team planned an intelligence-based operation and conducted a raid on a place near Basti Shorkot in Multan and apprehended them. A case has been registered against them in Multan CTD police station.

body found: The mutilated body of a 29-year-old man, who was kidnapped three days back in the Kot Lakhpat area, was found here on Sunday. Police said that accused Samar Khan had kidnapped his friend Adnan over a monetary issue three days back in the Kot Lakhpat area and later tortured him to death. The body has been removed to morgue.

Teacher injures student: A 12-year-old boy was severely tortured by his teacher at Harbanspurarea. The boy identified as Attique was beaten up by his teacher over the issue of incomplete homework. The injured boy was admitted to hospital with severe injuries.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 155 criminals, including 49 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also recovered 10 tola gold, two LCDs, two cell phones and a van from the arrested persons. PHP also seized 1,135 litre liquor, 122,35 gram charas, 1,900 gram opium, 36 pistols, nine guns, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and 137 bullets from them. Meanwhile, PHP teams reunited seven children named M Waqas, Habibullah, M Shafique, Shahid, Bilal Ahmad, M Nadeem and M Saleem with their parents.

