Geo runs special transmission on provincial govts today

ISLAMABAD: Geo News will present Special Transmission today (Sunday) at 1:05 pm in connection with establishing of new provincial governments under Elections 2018 in the country.

Renowned analysts of the country will participate in the transmission and will give their views and comments on new provincial governments.

Their main focus will be on what kind of changes the PTI governments will bring in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it holds reins. What kind of performance the PPP will display in the present political scenario which has been ruling Sindh for a decade. Will the Balochistan coalition government complete its tenure? These all will be the part of the today's Geo News’ Special Transmission.