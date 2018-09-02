CCI seeks report on New Balakot City Housing Project

MANSEHRA: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has sought comprehensive report of New Balakot City Housing Project being developed for the settlement of 2005 survivor’s families of 2005 earthquake.

In a letter written to deputy commissioner Mansehra through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the CCI has also sought comprehensive report on 840 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project being developed at Kunhar river in Kaghan valley.

Sources in the district administration said that the CCI, a statutory body chaired by prime minister, wanted current status of the development at both New Balakot City Housing Project and Suki Kinari Hydropower Project separately. The council sought details of spending on New Balakot City Housing Project and suspension of that important housing project since long.

It also sought information either funds earmarked for that Rs13 billion housing project were either diverted to anywhere else in the country or not.

The council directed district administration to hold parleys with the landowners whose land was acquired for the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project either they were agreed to accept prices paid by government or not.