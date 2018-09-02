tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: In collaboration with the Education and Research Department of Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, the Higher Education Commission arranged a day-long training session for schoolteachers here on Saturday. A good number of male and female teachers from public sector schools attended the session.
