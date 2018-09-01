Attempt to smuggle Saudi riyal foiled

BARA: Khassadar personnel on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle Saudi riyals from Pakistan to Afghanistan in Bara tehsil in Khyber district, an official said on Friday.

Bara Assistant Commissioner Asmatullah Khan Wazir told the reporters that the Khassadar force, while performing routine inspections, stopped a container at the checkpost.

The force recovered 735,000 Saudi riyals from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The amount was being smuggled illegally to Afghanistan.He said the amount would be deposited at the State Bank of Pakistan.