SHC calls civil case record on plea seeking disqualification of PTI’s candidate for President

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday directed its office to place the record and proceedings of a 1977 civil suit in the high court on a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf candidate for the president’s office, Dr Arif ur Rehman Alvi. Petitioner Azmat Rehan, who had lost the decades-long civil proceedings with regard to the ownership of a salt firm against Alvia Tabligh Trust, submitted that Alvi, a co-plaintiff in the case, was not qualified to be elected president of Pakistan as he had filed fake documents in the 1977 civil case. He alleged that Alvi obtained judgments in his favour by way of fraud and tampering with the documents, and the high court had also directed the civil court to decide the application with regard to the tampering with the documents. He submitted that the application was still pending before the civil court despite the high court’s division bench directive to decide the application within one month in August 2014. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the office to place the record and proceedings of the 1977 Alvia trust case and adjourned the hearing till September 25.