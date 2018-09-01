Third consecutive victory in baseball: Pakistan earn bronze in Asiad squash

LAHORE: Pakistan earned yet another bronze medal in Asian Games squash when the boys in green lost their team semifinal to Malaysia on Friday.

Pakistan on the other hand grabbed their third consecutive win in the ongoing Asian Games baseball event in Jakarta.In their third win, Pakistan pummeled Hong Kong by 12-2 runs. Pakistan’s victory scores came from Arslan Jamshaid four runs, Ubaidullah three, Fazal Khan and M.Rafi two each and Jawad Khan one. Ihsan Ullah pitched 8 innings.

On the squash front, Pakistan went down to Malaysia 0-2. With win over Pakistan Malaysia made its way to the team event final. Malaysia beat Pakistan 11-6 and 11-6 in the first match, and there was a tough fight in the second match but Malaysia also won that 11-6, 16-14, 11-8. 7-11.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary round of Pool A, Pakistan rugby team lost miserably to China by 53 try score to nil.In Sepaktakraw men's quadrant preliminary round of pool B Pakistan was beaten by Vietnam 0-2.

In judo, Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Viktor Demyanenko 10s1-0 in 100 kgs category. And in 90 kgs category China’s Chaoen Shan beat Pakistan’s Qaiser Khan 0-1s2.

As Japan beat India in women hockey final, Pakistan and India will clash in the bronze medal encounter.Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan hockey team suffered a heartbreaking 0-1 loss against Japan. Now men in green and men in blue, who lost to Malaysia 6-7 in the semi-final, play India on Saturday.