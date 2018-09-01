Americans bid McCain solemn farewell with US Capitol honor

WASHINGTON: Americans paid their final respects Friday to John McCain as the national icon lay in state in the US Capitol as part of a momentous sendoff for the war hero and statesman.

McCain’s widow Cindy, his seven children and his 106-year-old mother Roberta McCain joined scores of members of Congress, state governors, diplomats and other dignitaries to bid the senator farewell.

President Donald Trump, who had feuded bitterly with McCain, was notably absent from the somber ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, an honor accorded to just 30 Americans throughout the nation’s history.

Washington’s final farewell to McCain — who died last Saturday at age 81 after a yearlong battle with cancer — is being spread out over two days with former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to eulogize him during a memorial service Saturday at the city’s National Cathedral.

Just before 11:00 am (1500 GMT) Friday, a military honor guard carried the flag-draped casket up the Capitol stairs, moving one slow step at a time.The silver-haired Roberta McCain — whose presence was only confirmed on the eve of the ceremony — appeared composed as she drew near her son’s casket in a wheelchair, making the sign of the cross on her chest.

Seated beside her granddaughter Meghan McCain, she held the young woman’s hand and appeared to comfort her as she wept.

Inside the stillness of the Rotunda, dark-suited mourners stood a respectful distance from an empty catafalque — first used to honor assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865 — as the guard placed the casket upon the black-draped wooden structure.

- Final rebuke to Trump -

Vice President Mike Pence — who represented Trump at the ceremony — began his tribute with an address to McCain’s family, and particularly his mother.

“It is deeply humbling to stand before you today at the United States Capitol to commemorate the life and service of an American patriot, senator John McCain,” Pence said. “The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life, in uniform and in public office.”