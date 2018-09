CITY PULSE: The Censored City

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Safwan Subzwari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Censored City’ from September 8 to September 22. Each canvas from this series was laid out in a famous area of Karachi. The pure white cloth absorbed the city for an entire day. By the time the canvases were brought back to the studio, they were covered with stains of all kinds and they smelled of Karachi. Each stain carried a story worth sharing. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

All Divided Equally

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Basir Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘All Divided Equally’ until September 11. Enthralled by daily life, Mahmood occupies space between staged scenes and spontaneous documentation, conveying his conceptual practice by creating poetic sequences through photography and video. The artist is currently based between Amsterdam and Lahore. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Something Else

The Koel Gallery is hosting Rabeya Jalil’s exhibition of her new works titled ‘Something Else’ until September 6. Rabeya is an art educator and visual artist. She did her undergraduate studies in fine art from Lahore’s National College of Arts (NCA) in 2005 and her Masters in Education from the Columbia University, Teachers College, New York, on a Fulbright Scholarship in 2013. She is currently associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the NCA. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Within the Realm of a Dying Sun

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ until September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.