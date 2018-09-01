Minister briefed on agriculture dept

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial was briefed on the departmental activities in the office of the agriculture secretary here on Friday. The secretary said the agriculture sector recorded a remarkable growth of 3.81 per cent and surpassed its targeted growth of 3.5 pc.
