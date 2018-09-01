Sat September 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Pakistan win bronze in Asian Games squash

KARACHI: Pakistan won bronze medal in squash team event in Asian Games on Friday. On Friday, fourth seeds Pakistan lost to third seeds Malaysia 0-2 in the second semi-final. Top seeds Hong Kong had beaten second seeds India in the first semi-final.

Pakistan and India have both secured bronze medals, but they will face each other in a match for third position on Saturday (today). Malaysia’s Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan beat Tayyab Aslam 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in 35 minutes and Eain Yow Ng overpowered Israr Ahmad 7-11, 11-8, 16-14, 11-6 in 41 minutes.

In baseball, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong with a wide margin of 12-2 in their men’s team consolation round match. Arsalan Jamshaid and Ubaid Ullah played major role in the victory, contributing four and three, respectively.

Fazal Khan and Muhammad Rafi scored two runs each and Jawad Khan contributed one run.This was the third win for Pakistan in baseball at the Asian Games. Pakistan have now defeated Indonesia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. They lost against China and Japan.

The team, however, failed to qualify for the finals. In bridge, Pakistani’s Farrukh Liaqat and Gulzar Ahmad failed to qualify for the finals.They stood last (24th) with a score of 861.80 at the end of semi-final three.

In judo, Qaisar Khan lost to Chaoen Shen of Chinese Taipei 0-1S2 in 90kg elimination round 32 and Shah Husain lost to Viktor Demyanenko of Kazakhstan 0-10S1 in 100kg elimination round 16.

In rugby sevens, China humiliated Pakistan 53-0 in a group match. Earlier, Pakistan had lost 5-64 to Hong Kong and 0-43 to Thailand. In sailing, Najeebullah Khan stood 11th with 132 points at the end of Race 12 in Laser Standard category.

In 470 men category, Khalid Hussain and Rehmanullah secured the ninth position with the score of 108 points after the Race 12. In RS:X men category, Raja Qasim Abbas grabbed the ninth position with 123 points at the end of Race 15.

In Open Laser 4.7 category, Awais Ahmed took 21st position with 226 points at the end of Race 12. In sepakp-takraw, Vietnam defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a group match. Pakistan had lost to Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Iran, and Nepal.

In soft tennis, the men’s team lost 0-3 to Korea in a group match. Pakistan were also beaten by the Philippines 1-2 and by Lao PDR 0-3. In women’s category, Pakistan were beaten by Indonesia 0-3 and by Japan 0-3. With four bronze medals, Pakistan stand 34th.

