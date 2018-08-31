Nine prisoners freed in Hangu

HANGU: Judicial Magistrate Riaz Aslam Dawi on Thursday released nine prisoners involved in minor crimes.

Talking to reporters, the lockup in-charge, Inspector Shafi Khan said on the directives of the District and Sessions Judge Asif Khan, Judicial Magistrate Riaz Ahmad Dawi ordered the release of nine prisoners involved in petty crimes. He said the available space for the prisoners in the lockup was only for 65 persons while the number of the inmates in the lockup was 74.