G8 United win in Jashn-e-Azadi Football

ISLAMABAD: G8 United Club reached quarter-final of the Jashn-e-Azadi Football Tournament after beating Huma Club 6-4 on a penalty shootout at T&T Ground here Thursday, says a press release.

In the 30th minutes of the first half, Amer scored first goal for Huma Club while United’s Iftikhar equalised the score 1-1 in the 20th minutes of the second half.

Two teams fought well and reached 1-1 at the end of the scheduled time. The decision was taken on penalty corners. Ubaid, Abdullah, Nematullah, Danial and Iftikhar scored one goal each for the winning team while Imran Junior, Amer and Sami scored for the losing team.