Punjab Women Boxing begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A two-day Punjab Inter-Division Women Boxing Championship started here at Sir Syed Sports Complex on Thursday.On the first day, contests in seven categories including 37-40kg,40-45kg, 45-48kg, 48-51kg,48-51kg,51-54kg, 57-60kg and 69-75kg were held.Competitions will continue on Friday in this championship being participated by 50 boxers.
SARGODHA: A two-day Punjab Inter-Division Women Boxing Championship started here at Sir Syed Sports Complex on Thursday.On the first day, contests in seven categories including 37-40kg,40-45kg, 45-48kg, 48-51kg,48-51kg,51-54kg, 57-60kg and 69-75kg were held.Competitions will continue on Friday in this championship being participated by 50 boxers.
Comments