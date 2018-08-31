Punjab Women Boxing begins

SARGODHA: A two-day Punjab Inter-Division Women Boxing Championship started here at Sir Syed Sports Complex on Thursday.On the first day, contests in seven categories including 37-40kg,40-45kg, 45-48kg, 48-51kg,48-51kg,51-54kg, 57-60kg and 69-75kg were held.Competitions will continue on Friday in this championship being participated by 50 boxers.