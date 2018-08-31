Nasir Durrani to head Punjab Police Reform Commission

ISLAMABAD: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod, the Punjab government has decided to form the Police Reform Commission under the leadership of Nasir Khan Durrani, the well reputed former Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and an incumbent Member of the Punjab Public Service Commission, informed sources told The News.

The sources said Durrani was initially offered a slot in the Punjab provincial cabinet, but he was unwilling to take up a political post. Durrani was also considered for a position which would place him in charge of the Punjab home department, but he was not interested in a full-time job, the sources said.

The Police Reform Commission to be led by Durrani has been tasked with recommending measures to transform the otherwise highly politicised Punjab police into a professional outfit which would be politically neutral, operationally autonomous, service oriented and externally accountable, the sources said.

They said the Durrani-led commission would also include some reputed members of the Police Service of Pakistan and others. It would work as a professional body, rather than as an entity associated with any political party.

The chairman and members of the commission would retain their present positions and work voluntarily on the police reform agenda, without benefiting from any additional remuneration or perks, the sources said.

They said that Imran Khan had been keen to engage Nasir Durrani, who reformed the KP police during the last Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial administration, either as home affairs advisor or special assistant to the Punjab chief minister.

Durrani politely declined the offers of political office. However, he was willing to help the government to reform the provincial police while continuing on as a Punjab Public Service Commission member. Durrani was appointed to the post by the then chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, after his retirement for the police service.

According to the sources, the commission would consult all stakeholders while drawing up recommendations for the reform of the Punjab police.

Police reforms are one of the major commitments of Imran Khan and the PTI. In its election manifesto, the PTI observed: “Police in Pakistan is ill-equipped, poorly trained, deeply politicised, and chronically corrupt. Police reforms have been neglected by successive governments to continue using the force as a political tool.”

The PTI has promised to professionalise police hiring and career management, ensuring no political interference in police matters such the hiring, posting and transferring of personnel.

However, the recent removal of the Pakistan District Police Officer, has disappointed many people both within and outside the government.