Pakistan name 18-man squad for Asia Cup camp

KARACHI: There was no place for former captain Azhar Ali in Pakistan’s provisional squad for next month’s Asia Cup.

The national selectors trimmed down the 26 probables to 18 for the final phase of training to be conducted in Lahore prior to the team’s departure for the UAE where the Asia Cup will be played from September 15-28.

The 18-man squad was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday following discussions with Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Among the players who are on course for a return to national duty were all-rounder Imad Wasim and opening batsman Shan Masood. They will be part of the 18-man squad, which will undergo final phase of training at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from September 3-10.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool A in the six-nation Asia Cup along with old rivals India. The two teams will clash in an eagerly-awaited pool match in Dubai on September 19. This year, the Asia Cup reverts to its traditional 50-over ODI format after opting in 2016 for a T20I competition which was won by India.

The 18-man squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammed Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.