Three killed in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Three people died in road accidents on Wednesday. Rickshaw driver Sajad Ahmad of Risalewala died when one tyre of his vehicle burst and he hit a concrete structure at Faisalabad airport chowk. Motorcyclists Faisal Abbas and Riaz Hussain were moving on the Chiniot Road when a speeding car hit them. As a result they both died on the spot. The police reached the spot and recovered a pistol and a knife from the pockets of the dead.

Two commit suicide: Two people committed suicide in separate areas on Wednesday. Arslan Ahmad of Chak 100/JB (Sultannagar) Faisalabad, wanted to marry a girl of his choice but his parents forbade him to do so. Over this he was dejected and killed himself with a gun. Nabeela Irfan of Boota Colony, Faisalabad committed suicide by eating a poisonous substance, black stone, when she exchanged harsh words with her husband over a domestic issue.

ACE BOOK PATWARI: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday registered a case against a patwari and his collaborators on charges of receiving bribery. Muhammad Rasheed submitted a plea with the ACE stating that patwari Muhammad Ejaz of Chak 554/GB, Tandlianwala and his collaborators Muratab Ali and Muhammad Yusuf received Rs 400,000 from him on the promise to transferring a piece of land to him. The ACE officials held a probe and found the patwari and his collaborators guilty. A case against the accused has been registered.