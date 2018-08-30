Dutch FM assures Qureshi govt not supporting contest

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has spoken with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok over the telephone to discuss the issue of blasphemous caricatures completion by anti-Islam Dutch parliamentarian Greet Wilders.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concern over the announcement of the abominable and sacrilegious competition by Party of Freedom leader Greet Wilders.

“He [FM Qureshi] said that this deliberate effort under the pretext of freedom of expression was of great concern to the Muslims across the world. Such acts must be prevented as they spread hate and intolerance in societies,” said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. The Dutch FM assured that his government was neither associated nor supporting the competition, conveying that this was the act of an individual.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to work together and coordinate in the matter.

On Monday, a unanimous resolution was adopted by the Senate against a blasphemous caricature competition in the Netherlands. In June this year, Dutch anti-Islam politician Greet Wilders announced the holding of a competition depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would take up the issue of blasphemous caricatures in the upcoming UN General Assembly session. The prime minister further said that the government will prioritise the issue and take it up with the global Muslim body, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During yesterday’s Senate session, FM Qureshi said he had written a letter to the OIC Secretary General on this issue, asking him to call a meeting in Jeddah. Letters were also written to the six member countries of OIC, Qureshi added.