National U-18 women soccer camp in progress

LAHORE: National camp for SAFF under-18 women’s championship is under way here. In all 57 probables are attending the training camp at the City School Sports Complex and Model Town Football Ground. These players were picked marked during the recently held national u-19 women championship. Coach Mohammad Rasheed is working to improve the skills of women players. A special attention is being paid to raise the fitness level of the participants.