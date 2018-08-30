National cricketers’ fitness camp begins in Abbottabad

LAHORE: The training camp of the national cricketers started at Army School in Abbottabad to get them in proper shape and fitness before the next month’s Asia cup.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army, national team started their training. Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim have also joined them. Asia Cup is set to take the center stage next month. The training camp consists of physical training and drills which will keep the players physically fit as the head coach Mickey Arthur makes it his main priority.

According to reports, the last training session will be held on August 31 and after that, there will be a fitness test of the players which is mandatory to pass. The second training camp will be held in Lahore on 3rd September. The training will consist of batting, bowling and fielding.