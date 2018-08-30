Ireland level series with three-wicket win

BELFAST: Hosts Ireland pipped Afghanistan to a three-wicket victory in the second ODI after a brilliant four-wicket haul from Tim Murtagh helped restrict the tourists to 182 for 9.

Series honours will now be awarded to the side that prevails in the final ODI on Friday (tomorrow). Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, and Murtagh gave the hosts a significant early advantage, dismissing both openers, pinning Mohammad Shahzad lbw for a duck and cleaning up the dangerous Hazrat Zazai (1).

Shortly after, Gulbadin Naib was trapped lbw by Murtagh, and Afghanistan were 13 for 3.Stunning work in the in-field from Andrew Balbirnie saw Hashmatullah Shahid run out for seven.

Rahmat Shah and skipper Asghar Afghan rebuilt the innings. Swift work behind the stumps courtesy of Ireland’s Niall O’Brien helped Simi Singh cut short the partnership when it was worth 56, with Shah falling for a steady 32 from 69 balls.

Mohammad Nabi, playing in his 100th ODI, was the next man to fall, off the bowling of Peter Chase. Afghan became the second set batsman to gift Ireland a run-out. He scored 39 from 82 deliveries.

Najibullah Zadran pushed his side closer to a par score, passing 1000 ODI runs in the process, but perishing via a lovely catch from Singh on the boundary for 42.

Murtagh finished with 4 for 30.Ireland began dismally in their reply though, when Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled Will Porterfield. Stirling looked in supreme touch though, stroking the ball splendidly for an excellent 39 before being stumped by Shahzad off the bowling off Nabi.

Balbirnie, at No.3, saw Niall (10) and Kevin O’Brien (8) lose their wickets, to Nabi and Khan, respectively, and at 97 for 4. Singh and Balbirnie picked up runs, particularly the latter, who brought up his seventh ODI 50 in the 31st over. He fell for 60 though, with Rashid doing the business with the ball, and suddenly Ireland began to falter in their pursuit.

The hosts slipped from 144 for 4 to 164 for 7, skipper Gary Wilson and Andy McBrine both falling in the single figures. But Singh, who scored unbeaten 36, helped his side reach the target.

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan

†Mohammad Shahzad lbw b Murtagh 0

Hazratullah Zazai b Murtagh 1

Gulbadin Naib lbw b Murtagh 7

Rahmat Shah st N J O’Brien b Singh 32

Hashmatullah Shahidi run out 2

*Asghar Afghan run out 39

Mohammad Nabi c K J O’Brien b Chase 13

Najibullah Zadran c Singh b K J O’Brien 42

Rashid Khan c K J O’Brien b Murtagh 10

Aftab Alam not out 16

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 12

Extras (b 1, w 7) 8

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 182

Fall: 1-1, 2-6, 3-13, 4-16, 5-72, 6-89, 7-100, 8-129, 9-160

Bowling: Murtagh 10-1-30-4; Rankin 10-2-22-0; Chase 10-1-45-1; O’Brien 10-0-45-1; McBrine 4-0-22-0; Singh 6-0-17-1

Ireland

*W T S Porterfield b Mujeeb 0

P R Stirling st Shahzad b Nabi 39

A Balbirnie c Najibullah b Rashid 60

†N J O’Brien c sub (Shafiqullah) b Nabi 10

K J O’Brien lbw b Rashid 8

Simi Singh not out 36

G C Wilson b Aftab 4

A R McBrine lbw b Rashid 1

T J Murtagh not out 4

Extras (lb 7, w 14) 21

Total (7 wickets, 43.5 overs) 183

Did not bat: W B Rankin, P K D Chase

Fall: 1-0, 2-69, 3-87, 4-97, 5-144, 6-162, 7-164

Bowling: Mujeeb 10-0-41-1; Aftab 8-1-32-1; Gulbadin 7-0-28-0; Nabi 8.5-2-38-2;

Rashid 10-0-37-3

Result: Ireland won by 3 wickets

Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Paul Reynolds (Ireland). TV umpire: Alan Neill (Ireland). Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)