Thu August 30, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

BankIslami, DHA Multan collaborate

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited has joined hands with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Multan to offer Shariah compliant financing solutions to the registered allottees of DHA Multan Villas, which is a new housing scheme launched recently, a statement said on Wednesday.

The objective of the partnership is to support and promote Pakistan’s housing sector that has great potential towards the country’s economy, it added.

Pursuant to this collaboration, BankIslami will accept housing finance applications from those successful applicants who approach the bank with intimation / allocation letter issued by the DHA Multan. To facilitate existing DHA Multan customers, BankIslami will offer them early and partial settlement options and discounted rates, the statement said.

“At BankIslami, we are committed to facilitate individuals from all segments of life in all possible ways and this partnership with one of the housing giants of Pakistan is a testament to that commitment,” said Amir Ali, deputy CEO of BankIslami.

