Copper slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singapor : London copper prices drifted down on Wednesday, pressured by a recovery in the dollar from a four-week low and worries over softer demand from top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $6,130 a tonne by 0237 GMT, retreating from a two-week peak of $6,167 reached on Tuesday.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded October copper rose 0.7 percent to 48,990 yuan ($7,127) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.
Data released earlier this month showed signs of further cooling in China´s economy, with investment growth slowing to a record low.
"It´s a bit difficult for copper prices to go up because the whole sentiment is weak especially about the demand outlook for China," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.
Singapor : London copper prices drifted down on Wednesday, pressured by a recovery in the dollar from a four-week low and worries over softer demand from top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $6,130 a tonne by 0237 GMT, retreating from a two-week peak of $6,167 reached on Tuesday.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded October copper rose 0.7 percent to 48,990 yuan ($7,127) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.
Data released earlier this month showed signs of further cooling in China´s economy, with investment growth slowing to a record low.
"It´s a bit difficult for copper prices to go up because the whole sentiment is weak especially about the demand outlook for China," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.
Comments