Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Task force on water and sanitation on cards

Islamabad : The Climate Change Ministry has proposed the formation of a task force on water and sanitation.

It has also suggested the creation of an independent authority to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people.

The two proposals will be put up to the federal cabinet for consideration and approval, adviser to the prime minister on climate change Amin Aslam told a delegation of the UNICEF in his office here on Tuesday.

Shahida Azfar, the deputy executive director of the UNICEF headquarters in New York, met the adviser to discuss water and sanitation situation in the country.

Amin Aslam said he would present the idea of formulating a task force on water and sanitation in the cabinet. "The proposed task force will be given a timeframe to achieve targets," he said. The adviser said the Punjab government had launched projects like ‘Saaf Pani’ (clean water) but they're not successfully executed.

He said newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the issue of child health in the second cabinet meeting showing the commitment of the current government towards protecting the children's health.

"For our government, it’s easy to coordinate and implement strategies as three provincial government are aligning with the federal government," he said. The UNICEF deputy executive director said her organisation would provide a working paper to the proposed task force to achieve targets.

She said 92 per cent of Pakistani population had access to water but not safe drinking water due to the issues of open defecation, which contaminated water.

"We need to support provincial governments to achieve sanitation targets," she said.

Jean Gogh, regional director of the UNICEF, South Asia, presented a report on 'Stunting and Malnutrition' saying many children does not get proper nutrition in first two years of birth. Kitka Goyoi, UNICEF chief (water sanitation and hygiene) said the ministry should create public awareness to check defecation in the open.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar