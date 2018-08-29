Wed August 29, 2018
REUTERS
August 29, 2018

Olesen faces anxious weekend in bid to seal Ryder Cup debut

LONDON: Home favourite Thorbjorn Olesen will have more on his mind than winning a sixth Tour title when he tees it up at the Silkeborg Ry Golf Club on Thursday.

The 28-year-old knows a strong showing at the Made in Denmark event will almost certainly seal a place in the European team for next month’s Ryder Cup but two rivals will be breathing down his neck.

Going into the last event to offer qualification points for compatriot Thomas Bjorn’s team, seven players have assured themselves a place in the 42nd edition of the bi-annual team event against the United States.

Olesen occupies the eighth and final automatic spot but is not yet guaranteed a place in the side.By Sunday evening he will know whether he is definitely in or will have to rely on one of Bjorn’s four wildcard picks.

A top-seven finish would be enough, although should he finish further down English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell could sneak ahead of him if they win the title on Bjorn’s home course in central Denmark.

“There’s always a lot of pressure when we play in Denmark and probably a little bit extra this time,” Olesen told the European Tour website after this month’s Nordea Masters in Sweden.

“I’ve been playing great for three or four months so that will probably add a bit more pressure but if I can keep grinding and working like I did this week and last week to get better the results will come.”

Olesen has his destiny in his own hands and will be confident after his fourth-placed finish at the Nordea Masters — his fifth top-six finish in his last nine events.

British Open champion Francisco Molinari of Italy and English trio Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood have booked their places at Le Golf National in Paris as the leading four players on the European Points list.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Swede Alex Noren have qualified via their World Points positions.

