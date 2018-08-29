Waiting for domiciles

The Sindh government should find out the reason for the unnecessary delay in the issuance of domiciles in Khairpur. Residents who had submitted their applications at the designated DC office more than a year ago regularly visit the office to get their domicile. It seems that maladministration and inefficiency have caused delay in the delivery of domiciles.

Without domiciles, it is not possible to get an admission in public education institutions or apply for a job. It is deplorable that a serious matter is being dealt with in such an irresponsible manner, putting the domicile-seekers to inexplicable inconvenience. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to ensure the speedy issuance of domiciles.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad