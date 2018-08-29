Save your assets

According to some media reports, the Imran Khan-led government is considering selling government property to raise money from the sale of property and to save the expenses that are spent on repair and maintenance of the property. The decision which is highly influenced by the prime minister’s austerity drive will be disastrous in the future. The government must realise that the property that now seem of no purpose could be put in use in the future for public welfare. However, if the property is sold now, the country will lose its asset. It should be noted that the money earned from the sale will not barely pay off the ballooning debt of the country.

What the government can do is to lease out the buildings that are not in government use. It can be given on rent for either residential or office purposes. State-owned open spaces can be leased for weekly bazaars or industrial exhibitions, or any other commercial use which will generate profit for the government.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi