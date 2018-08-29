The least liveable city

The solid waste epidemic has taken Karachi in its grip. Everywhere we go, we see mounds of garbage. Uncollected solid waste is the city’s most serious environmental problem. And while the provincial government has created the Sindh Solid Waste Management, this facility does not carry out its operations in all the six districts of the city. In addition, overflowing sewage is an ugly, ever-present reality across the city. It appears that the sewerage and drainage systems of the city have not been updated in decades, and are on their last legs. As for drinking water, there is a major crisis as the city does not receive enough water. In low-income neighbourhoods where people do not have enough resource to buy a water tanker, we can see lines forming by communal taps, as people line up to fill their containers with potable water. The city has already been named the fourth least liveable city in the world. The newly elected prime minister must take effective solutions to solve Karachi’s problems.

Jeehand Pir Bux

Karachi