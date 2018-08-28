Maltreatment of pregnant woman: Inquiry report holds two docs responsible

TOBA TEK SINGH: An inquiry committee formed by district health authority’s chief executive officer to probe into the alleged misbehaviour of doctors at the Gojra THQ hospital with a woman, who had given birth to a baby outside the emergency ward five days ago, have submitted its report to the CEO Monday.

Gojra THQ hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shahab Alam told this correspondent that an inquiry committee headed by district health officer Dr Muhammad Khalid Mirza in its report held responsible Dr Nida Jamil and Dr Kashfa Yasir of forcing out Ghazala Bibi from the emergency ward.

The report said Dr Kashfa Yasir even did not examine her when she was in the ward, he added. Waseem Abbas of Chak-161 GB had taken his pregnant wife on August 21 for delivery to a rural health centre at Moongi Adda from where she was referred to Gojra THQ hospital.

In emergency ward at the Gojra THQ hospital, doctors had asked Waseem to immediately arrange blood for the C-Section of his wife but he failed to do so and in the meantime doctors referred her to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

The couple was in a fix while sitting on a bench outside the emergency ward when his wife had given birth to a healthy baby on the bench, where people had arranged bedsheets to provide her a cover during delivery.