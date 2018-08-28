Qalandars select Gujranwala Region team

GUJRANWALA: Lahore Qalanders’ two-day trials concluded here on Monday at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala. A sixteen member team has also been selected from Gujranwala Region. CEO Atif Khan and Director Operation Aaqib Javed while talking to the media announced the names of newly selected players and said: “Our mission is to provide opportunities to young cricketers for polishing their abilities and we are hopeful that in future these young players can perform for the country”. Former national players Shoaib Akhter, Inzmamul Haq, Commissioner, RPO, DC and CPO were also present at the occasion.