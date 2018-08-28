Larkana falls

The city of Larkana has become a victim of the incessant negligence of both Sindh and federal governments. The authorities have turned a blind eye towards the problems faced by different departments carrying out their operations in the city. The traffic authorities have complained numerous times that they face problem while controlling the traffic since the city doesn’t have a good system of traffic signals in place, but no step has been taken to resolve the problem.

Despite being in power for the last ten years, the PPP-led Sindh government hasn’t taken steps to construct state-of-the-art hospitals and education institutions in the city. The authorities concerned should launch development projects in the city to bring it at par with other cities.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana