Speakers highlight philosophy of Bulleh Shah

KASUR: Speakers Monday highlighted philosophy and message of sufi saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah during a seminar held on Monday in connection with his three-day Urs. The moot was organised by Majlis Bulleh Shah Kasur.

Renowned writer Akram Sheikh said the sufi poet always spoke about the ego of human being and preached humbleness. He said Bulleh was a liberal figure who spread humanity.

Anjum Shakeel Gilani termed Bulleh Shah as a religious person who tried to connect the masses with Almighty Allah through his poetry. He said the sufi saint mentioned issues of society and gave their solutions in his work.

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Director Dr SughraSadaf said the sufi poet worked for the inter-faith harmony in the region and attracted all kinds of people through his poetry.

She said teachings of the saint were against extremism. She stressed the need of making the teachings of the saint as part of syllabus in schools and colleges. MNA Saad Waseem Sheikh said the saint is the proud of Kasur and had made the city known across the globe.

A poetry recital competition was also held under the supervision of President Majlis Bulleh Shah Khadim Ali Khokhar where famous poets across the country read their poetry. The district administration declared a local holiday on Monday on the eve of the Urs.

Several sufi singers like Sain Zahoor presented their sufi songs. Press Club president Saleemur Rehman, secretary general Fazal Hussain Bhutta, journalists Khadim Ali Khokhar, Mehr Shafiq, Mansab Ali Bhatti, Arif Gondal, Latif Bhutta and others also attended the moot.