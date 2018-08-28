‘PHA completes over 5,348 housing units countrywide’

Islamabad: Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) has completed 5,348 housing units across the country so far and 5915 housing projects are on-going and will be completed in their stipulated time.

An official source told APP here Monday, he said that main purpose of PHA was to eliminate shelterlessens through development and construction of apartments for low income groups, Federal Government employees, employees of the Foundation and other specified groups of people as decided by the Foundation from time to time on ownership basis and at affordable cost.

To a question he said that Prime Minister Housing Authority (PMHA) was established on May 18, 1999 after that it was renamed as Pakistan Housing Authority in March 2000 whereas in January 2012, PHA was incorporated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as PHA Foundation under the companies ordinance, 1984 which was limited by guarantee.

He said that PHA has around 13 future projects across the country and special focusing in Balochistan and recently merged areas in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Federally Administered Tribal Area.

It has always been a mission of PHAF to provide high quality and state-of-the-art buildings but at low and affordable price. After successful provision of Ground plus 3 building apartments, PHAF is now striving at constructing high rise buildings. Construction of PHA-Maymar Towers in Karachi is first endeavour in this respect.

PHAF has also initiated projects for provision of houses and open plots. The comfort and ease of allottees has always been the focus of PHAF, therefore, regional offices have also been established in Lahore and Karachi.