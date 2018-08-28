Indus University participates at IEEEP Fair 2018

KARACHI: With a focus on academics, Indus University has been successful in developing top quality professionals for the national and international job market.

Indus University participated in 3 days IEEEP Fair 2018 at Expo Center Karachi from 31st July to 2nd August. Students from Faculty of Engineering Science & Technology showcased their projects related to electrical and electronics.

Among several projects displayed, ATS Panel for Generator, Self stabilized Octacopter with Surveillance System, Power management with remote access and Rotary Automated Vertical Car Parking System (RAVCPS) were the most eye catching.

Visitors at the university’s stall were mostly HR professionals from reputed organizations and had detailed discussions with students regarding their projects. Short interviews were conducted on the spot by HR professionals, and students were asked to share their resume on required email addresses for hiring purpose.

The purpose of participation at IEEEP Fair 2018 was to ensure that students who acquire education from Indus University become an asset for the community and country in general.

The enthusiastic visitors at the Indus University stall were keen to inquire on academic details. Moreover, the turnout of visitors at the stand yielded an astounding number of queries from recruiters and high school students regarding unique opportunities offered by Indus University. Recruiters were mainly concerned with course contents delivered to the Engineering students that benefit them in career development while high school students inquired about programs offered at University and other co-curricular activities.***