Imran Ismail takes oath as Sindh governor today

KARACHI: Imran Ismail, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader in Sindh, will take the oath of office as the 33rd governor of Sindh at 6pm on Monday (today).

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House in Karachi where Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh is going to administer the oath of office to the new governor of the province.

On Friday last, the PTI’s federal government duly nominated Ismail as the new governor of the province.