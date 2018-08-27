Official killed in DI Khan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An official of the Revenue Department was killed in a road accident on Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan road on Monday, official sources said.

They said that Tehsildar Abdul Latif, who was posted in Chitral, was on his way to hometown Dera Ismail Khan for Eidul Azha when his vehicle overturned.

As a result, Abdul Latif died on the spot while his driver sustained injuries. His son, traveling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt in the accident.The body and the injured were taken to a hospital in Bannu.The deceased was laid to rest in his native Kathi village in Dera Ismail Khan.