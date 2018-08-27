Legend David bags squash gold

JAKARTA: Malaysian squash legend Nicol David celebrated her 35th birthday in style on Sunday as she won a record-extending fifth gold medal at the Asian Games.

The former long-time world number one grittily came from behind in the fifth set to beat 19-year-old compatriot Sivasangari Subramaniam 11-13, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8 in Jakarta.

It added to David’s near-flawless record at the regional Olympics, where she has lost only once in six visits since her debut in 1998 — the 2002 final against Hong Kong’s Rebecca Chiu. David stunned the world of squash when she won her first Asian Games gold as a 14-year-old in 1998.