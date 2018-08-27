Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

North, South Koreans bond over basketball

JAKARTA: The success of a joint Korean basketball team showed the two sides of the divided peninsula can work together, a South Korean player said Sunday, saying she’d realised North Koreans aren’t “scary” after all.

Kim Han-byul -- who was born Kimberly Roberson to a Korean mother and an American father in Indiana -- was speaking after Unified Korea thrashed Thailand 106-63 to set up a semi-final clash with Taiwan at the Asian Games on Thursday.

She said there had been hurdles to overcome when the women’s team got together, but they were now aiming for the podium. “Our aim is to get a medal. We only got together for a short time so that was an obstacle; you need to build a chemistry in sport. There is a little language barrier, like the dialect is different,” Kim told reporters.

“But anything can happen. Peace on the court, peace everywhere,” she said with a smile. The highly symbolic all-Korean squad are also fielding united teams in canoeing and rowing at the Asian Games, in the latest sign of thawing relations on the troubled peninsula.

They won an Asian Games gold medal together for the first time in their history on Sunday, with victory in the women’s 500 metres dragon boating. Describing the joint squad as a “huge deal”, Kim said her perceptions have changed while sharing a locker room with the North Koreans.

“The people on both sides are the same. They are not scary or anything like portrayed on the internet,” she said. “We have been focusing on just the basketball bit. But yeah, it’s been the normal girl talk with them. Food is also common between us.”

Her North Korean team-mates had been showing her pictures of their country, she added. “They were beautiful.”

Head coach Lee Moon-kyu said communication between the athletes, who include recently-arrived Las Vegas Aces player Jisu Park, has improved since their loss to Taiwan in the early stages.

“After the game (with) Taiwan the players communication has got better and they have improved their passing ability and they are becoming faster,” said Lee.

A few hundred Korean fans -- many sporting T-shirts bearing the unified Korean flag -- cheered on the team.

Younghoon Ju, a 30-year-old software engineer from South Korea, told AFP a Unified Korean team was important for both the Koreas.

“I heard they just had two weeks to practise before the Games, and here they are making it into the semi-finals. I am impressed,” he said. “In this kind of sports events having a united team will be meaningful for both our countries.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!