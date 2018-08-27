Zimbabwe’s president takes oath as US censure hangs over vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabwe to unite behind his presidency on Sunday, as he took the oath of office following a divisive election that US observers said had called the country´s democratic credentials into question.
The Constitutional Court confirmed Mnangagwa as president on Friday, dismissing a challenge by the man he beat in the July 30 ballot, Nelson Chamisa. Thousands of Zimbabweans, some bussed in, and foreign leaders including South Africa´s Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame of Rwanda gathered at Harare´s national stadium for Sunday´s swearing-in. “I exhort us to commit ourselves collectively to develop our motherland. . . what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us,” Mnangagwa told election participants in his inauguration speech. He also reaffirmed pre-election pledges to revive Zimbabwe´s crippled economy and settle outstanding debts with foreign lenders, and reiterated he would call an independent inquiry into a “regrettable and unacceptable” army crackdown following the vote in which six people died.
“Now is the time for us all to unite as a nation and grow our economy,” Mnangagwa said. He took the oath before Chief Justice Luke Malaba who, together with eight other judges, had ruled on Friday against opposition leader Chamisa´s petition.
HARARE: Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabwe to unite behind his presidency on Sunday, as he took the oath of office following a divisive election that US observers said had called the country´s democratic credentials into question.
The Constitutional Court confirmed Mnangagwa as president on Friday, dismissing a challenge by the man he beat in the July 30 ballot, Nelson Chamisa. Thousands of Zimbabweans, some bussed in, and foreign leaders including South Africa´s Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame of Rwanda gathered at Harare´s national stadium for Sunday´s swearing-in. “I exhort us to commit ourselves collectively to develop our motherland. . . what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us,” Mnangagwa told election participants in his inauguration speech. He also reaffirmed pre-election pledges to revive Zimbabwe´s crippled economy and settle outstanding debts with foreign lenders, and reiterated he would call an independent inquiry into a “regrettable and unacceptable” army crackdown following the vote in which six people died.
“Now is the time for us all to unite as a nation and grow our economy,” Mnangagwa said. He took the oath before Chief Justice Luke Malaba who, together with eight other judges, had ruled on Friday against opposition leader Chamisa´s petition.
Comments