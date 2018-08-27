Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Swat Expressway: Mardan village elders demand renaming of Katlang interchange

PESHAWAR: The elders of Babozai village in Mardan district have handed over an application to the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority demanding naming of the Katlang Interchange located on the under-construction Swat Expressway as the Babozai Interchange.

The village elders in a signed application pointed out that the Katlang Interchange was being built on the ancestral land belonging to Babozai villagers and it should therefore be named as the Babozai Interchange. They argued that the interchange was located in Babozai instead of Katlang, but it was erroneously named the Katlang Interchange.

The village elders noted that the residents of Babozai as well as the adjoining Shamozai villagers had suffered as their land was acquired by the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to build not only the Swat Expressway but also the Katlang Interchange. They said the villagers had agreed to provide their ancestral land for the landmark development project of Swat Expressway, but they wanted recognition of their sacrifice by naming the Katlang Interchange as Babozai Interchange.

The elders asked the PHA and the FWO to consider their demand as it was genuine and name the interchange as the Babozai Interchange in keeping with the aspirations of the people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!