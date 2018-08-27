Latest
Today's Paper
e-paper
Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings
National
August 27, 2018
LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was injured when the son of the vice-chairman of union council 38 opened fire in the Tibbi City police jurisdiction on Sunday.
LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was injured when the son of the vice-chairman of union council 38 opened fire in the Tibbi City police jurisdiction on Sunday.
Latest News
Millions Risk Malnutrition As CO2 Levels Climb: Study
Guest Of Honour Status For Pakistan At China’s International Import Expo
Who Gave Shahid Afridi Famous ‘Boom Boom’ Title?
Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan Joins PTI
Russia Says Afghanistan Talks Postponed
Senate Passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
Shah Rukh Khan Speaks Out Against Gender Wage Disparity In Bollywood
Aleem Khan Announces To Donate Salary As Minister To SKMCH
Nadeem Arshad Wins Bronze For Pakistan In Asian Games
PM Imran Directs FIA, NAB To Fight White Collar Crimes, Other Corrupt Practices
ANP Nominates Haroon Bilour’s Widow For PK-78 By-election
Topstory
Presidential election: Deadlock on joint candidate persists
Punjab, KP cabinets announced
FIA gets important data in raid on Anwar Majeed’s sugar mill
Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects
JF-17’s air display impresses people at Polish airshow
Opinion
Syed Talat Hussain
Foreign to policy
Dr Naazir Mahmood
The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Nadeem Ul Haque
Why does our economic policy fail us?
Dr A Q Khan
Charity and governance
Tun Khin
A dark anniversary
Scott Remer
Butter, not guns
Newspost
Press freedom
Valsartan recall
Rise in crime
Helpless in Yemen
The boy who fought
Editorial
Mixed report
Peace for Palestine
National
‘Gwadar uplift under CPEC to benefit Balochistan’
Sarwar becomes Punjab’s 32nd governor tomorrow
Khurshid Shah claims no opposition reservations over Aitzaz candidacy
Career counselling: Questions and answers
PTI regime to follow the Swedish governance model
World
Pope ‘begs for God’s forgiveness’ for sexual abuse scandal
Abe seeks fresh term as party head
WWII bomb defused in Germany after 18,500 evacuated
Passengers flee ‘Illegal’ boat runs aground in Australia
DPRK newspaper blasts US
Sports
Pakistan whip Malaysia to reach semis
Usman misses bronze in shooting event
Moeen eyes England recall after domestic double
Ranking points up for grabs as Ireland face Afghanistan
Sri Lanka Cricket rejects ticket ‘rip off’ claim
Business
Karachi
LG department initiates scrutiny of workers of Sindh’s municipal agencies
Four FIRs lodged over drug raid gone wrong
Two PPP politicians, PA’s ex-deputy speaker join PTI
Imran Ismail takes oath as 33rd Sindh governor today
Ghani to keep a close eye on water board, SBCA, KMC
Lahore
Vegetables, fruitsin short supply at Sunday bazaars
Career counselling; questions and answers
New Pakistan at all costs: CM
CM grieved
Islamabad
Four of a family killed in road accident
Anti-dengue spray demanded
101 mini dams constructed in Potohar Region in last two years
60,331 trained in first batch under ‘Digiskills programme’
Plantation drive held at Ayub National Park
Peshawar
PHC performance year: Tough challenge ahead for district judiciary in KP as 180,383 cases pending
PTI’s Maliha one of richest lawmakers
ANP leader says party in cross hairs since 2008
Smuggling continues as authorities fail to set up joint check posts
Swat Expressway: Mardan village elders demand renaming of Katlang interchange
Spotlight
Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King
Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood
‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar
Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!
Comments