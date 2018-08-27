Anti-encroachment drive continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA: The tehsil municipal administration (TMA) continued the anti-encroachment campaign here on Sunday. According to Sargodha Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed, strict action was being taken against those who were not removing encroachments voluntarily. He said that he was personally monitoring the campaign, adding no pressure will be taken into account and the drive would continue indiscriminately.