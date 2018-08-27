Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Editorial

August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mixed report

The recent predictions for the future of Pakistan’s economy have not been positive. This past Friday, Moody’s, one of the world’s top three rating agencies, issued its view on Pakistan’s economy. The headlines seemed to be a mix of good and bad. The report suggested that Pakistan could meet its current debt obligations if there were no change in overall debt and the exchange rate. However, it warned that the situation was precariously balanced. Mounting external pressure to the import of capital goods and investments under CPEC could aggravate the problem of declining forex reserves. For now, China has provided some cash flow to counter-balance the outflow, but there is only so much support that it will be willing to provide before Pakistan needs emergency support. The current account deficit of $18 billion will need to be brought down to improve Pakistan’s ability to meet its external obligations. Our imports from China have crossed $11.45 billion, which is a significantly high number. The total import bill of $55 billion does not include $10.5 billion in the import of services, which in itself is a stunning number.

Moody’s, however, is still more optimistic than many domestic and international observers. It believes the current account deficit is likely to fall from 5.7 percent to 4.8 percent of GDP next year. It also believes that the current foreign reserves are adequate for short-term coverage, but it is concerned about the medium-term as reserves will continue to fall. The overall fall is not as alarming on paper – going down from $14.6 billion last year to $9.5 billion this year – if we do not account for the amount of new debt obligations that Pakistan has taken up to paper over the fall. The rating agency has also raised another concern: an increase in the value of the US dollar is likely to put more pressure on Pakistan’s economy and foreign reserves. This runs counter to the current IMF and World Bank dogma that Pakistan needs to depreciate its currency. If Moody’s would have its way, it would make sense to keep the currency value stable. The agency’s report raises severe questions over Pakistan’s debt management and import policies. The last half decade has brought the country’s current account deficit to an unmanageable level. In the short term, the country will need to continue to use foreign debt to finance its deficit, but this cannot continue much longer. It will eventually cause a severe crisis that will be hard to get out of.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!