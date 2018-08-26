Obituary

PESHAWAR: An eminent trader Imtiazul Hassan passed away here on Saturday. The funeral procession was taken out from the residence located at Khan Mast Colony, outside Yakatoot.

The funeral prayer was offered at Wazir Bagh. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. The deceased was nephew of Israr Muhammad, Shamshad Khan of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited and cousin of Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Senior District President of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party.