Man injured in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A man was injured over a minor dispute at Kot Nawan on Saturday. Muhammad Awais had a minor dispute with Muhammad Zaman and others. On the day of the incident, an exchange of hot words occurred between them. Later, Zaman along with his accomplices allegedly injured Awais. The injured man was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.
