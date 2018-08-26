2 terrorist suspects arrested in Bhakkar

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested two terrorists in an operation conducted in Bhakkar on Saturday, local media and police officials said.

According to the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD)’s spokesman, its (CTD) personnel, along with local police, conducted a joint operation in Bhakkar district of the Punjab province, and arrested two terrorists, belonging to the banned outfit. Arms and ammunition, including hand-grenades and a suicide vest were seized from their possession, said CTD officials.

The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation shortly after their arrest. A case has also been registered against them, local media reported, citing CTD officials.