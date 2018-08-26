Man, woman killed in Hangu

HANGU: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and five sustained injuries in separate incidents in different parts of Hangu district on Saturday.

The officials of Doaba Police Station told reporters that one Samiullah killed Abdul Qasim and wife of Sohbat Khan on allegedly having illicit relations in Jadeed Banda area of Doaba.

The Doaba Police apprehended the killer along with the weapon and registered a first information report against him.

Also, unidentified persons lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of an Afghan refugee Sayed Ali in Kata Kanari area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The police lodged an FIR against unknown persons and started investigation.