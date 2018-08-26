Money-laundering case: FIA summons Zardari, Faryal tomorrow

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, on Monday in a money laundering case.

The FIA issued notices on Saturday to the former president and his sister to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

This is the fourth time the FIA has summoned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and his sister. Despite earlier summons, Zardari and Talpur failed to appear before FIA’s joint investigation team probing a multi-billion money laundering scam.

On August 17, a local banking court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe. The court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before it by September 4.

However, on August 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the former president’s petition for protective bail in the case.

Zardari had filed a petition in the IHC through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa after a local banking court on August 17 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former president and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe. Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Meanwhile, a local court in Karachi extended the physical remand of Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed who were arrested in connection with the money laundering case.

The FIA presented Abdul Ghani Majeed before additional district and sessions judge (south). Majeed’s counsel informed the court that Abdul Ghani is investigated all through the night and is not allowed to sleep. “A medical examination should be conducted of my client as he faces the risk of brain hemorrhage,” the counsel said.

Majeed’s counsel further requested the court to send Anwar on a judicial remand instead of a physical one as he is hospitalised.

However, the FIA prosecutor argued that further questioning is required and thus the physical remands should be extended.

Accepting FIA request, the court extended Anwar and Abdul Ghani’s physical remand till August 27.

The court also ordered that Abdul Ghani’s medical examination be conducted and the report be submitted.

Anwar a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.